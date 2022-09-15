UrduPoint.com

TV Series 'The Crown' Brings Mourners Closer To Royals

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 09:30 AM

TV series 'The Crown' brings mourners closer to royals

London, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :As Liz Butler stood among the crowds of well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace, she couldn't help asking herself if she was living through a future episode of hit tv series "The Crown".

Like many of those flocking to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, Butler was a big fan of the Netflix show that has offered viewers a glimpse -- albeit fictionalised -- inside royal life.

"I wonder, will they try to put all this in it?" said Butler, 68, as the new King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla swept by, waving from the royal car.

"The Crown" -- one of the streaming giant's biggest successes -- has been credited with helping to shape, and in many cases soften, perceptions of the royal family for new generations.

First aired in 2016, it charts the queen's journey from nervous 25-year-old neophyte to national institution, as she guided the world's most famous monarchy through decades of scandals and upheaval.

In the days following her death after seven decades on the throne, there was reportedly a huge spike in the numbers clicking in to watch the series.

In Britain, viewership shot up 800 percent on the week before, in France it tripled, and in the United States it quadrupled, The Guardian newspaper reported, citing figures from Whip Media.

A fifth season charting the tumultuous period in the 1990s that saw the monarchy rocked by the split of the queen's son Charles, now king, from his wife Diana, is set to go out this autumn.

Filming is currently going on for a sixth season as well, although it was halted for a day after the queen died.

Virginie Verrez, who had decided to stop by Buckingham Palace on her work trip from France, said she loved the series -- especially the first two seasons about the young queen assuming the role.

"I found out so much about this family," the 33-year-old told AFP.

"I didn't know much, in fact, and now I've become quite interested in the members of the royal family." Verrez said she followed the drama as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan quit the fold and issued broadsides against the royals in interviews from the United States.

"I understood better how the British monarchy works," she said.

"But I'm happy to live in a republic, as all this seems pretty archaic." Sanna Wintren, 34, who had come from Sweden with some girlfriends for the weekend, laid a bunch of flowers in memory of the queen.

"In Sweden we don't care as much about our royal family," she said.

But Wintren became hooked on "The Crown" from the moment she saw it.

"I got Diana-obsessed after," she said.

"I've seen every documentary on her I could." The last season to air drew some criticism in the UK for taking too much artistic licence and allegedly portraying Charles excessively negatively over his treatment of his ex-wife.

But Wintren insisted that for her, the show had "humanised" the new monarch.

"I understand him better: he was not allowed to live his love story," she said.

German Andrea Geldmann, 66, brushed off accusations that the makers had strayed too far from the truth to lavish praise on the series.

"I love 'The Crown'. It's really well done," she said.

"I have more affection for the queen." Gai Reckless from Australia agreed that she now had "more sympathy" for Elizabeth.

"I did not know before how much she had to leave in order to become queen."But now -- as the final curtain falls on the life of Britain's longest-reigning monarch -- there was a clear sense that a last chapter was being written.

"We're witnessing the end of the series here," said Verrez.

Related Topics

World Australia France Car Died Wife Young Split United Kingdom United States Sweden Turkish Lira 2016 Family Media TV All From Netflix Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

11 minutes ago
 OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate ..

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polis ..

9 hours ago
 US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev ..

US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev Gets Long Range Missiles - An ..

9 hours ago
 Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coa ..

Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coast

9 hours ago
 Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in ..

Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in different areas

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.