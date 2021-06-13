UrduPoint.com
TVET Courses Begin At Lok Virsa

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) here on Monday started classes of Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) courses.

Official of Lok Virsa Muhammad Ali told that the Institute was providing classes of Documentary and Film Making and Miniature Painting.

The project was started with the collaboration of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Lok Virsa. He said students from different walks of life can take the admission to get the advantage with qualified faculty.

Talking to APP, an artist Raza Mehmood said such kind of activities provide a platform for the students to refine their skills in a better way with learning from qualified teachers from renowned universities.

