TVET courses begin at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) had started classes of Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) courses.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP, that the Institute was providing classes of Documentary and Film Making and Miniature Painting.

The project was started with the collaboration of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Lok Virsa.

He said students from different walks of life can take the admission to get the advantage with qualified faculty.

Talking to APP, an artist Raza Mehmood said such kind of activities provide a platform for the students to refine their skills in a better way with learning from qualified teachers from renowned universities.

