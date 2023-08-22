Open Menu

TVTC To Participate In WorldInvent Singapore 22+23 In Sep

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) will participate in the international invention show "WorldInvent Singapore 22+23", to be held in Singapore between September 4 and 6, 2023, with 10 trainees from various regions of the Kingdom, as part of its efforts to nurture and encourage Saudi innovators.

TVTC Governor Ahmed Al-Fuhaid said that the wise Saudi leadership is always keen to support talented and creative citizens and train them to participate in international competitions, adding that TVTC believes in the participants' capabilities of coming up with groundbreaking ideas and converting them into reality.

The WorldInvent Singapore 22+23 is a gathering for tech enthusiasts, inventors, innovators, investors and businessmen, and a good opportunity for the trainees representing the Kingdom to present their innovations, learn, connect and work with counterparts from other countries.

