TW To Screen Play Known As 'Voices Of Partition' Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay (TW) would organize screening of a play "Partition Survivors" as part of a project known as "Voices of Partition" on Monday (Sep 6).

According to announcement issued here,Theater Wallay created a play based on real life stories of partition survivors.

Theater Wallay team members spent a considerable amount of time interviewing survivors of the 1947 partition and then dramatizing some of the stories they heard. The resulting play then toured the major cities of the country (urdu version) and the East Coast of the United States (English Version).

The play screening will be followed by a question & answer session with senior members of Theatre Wallay, who were part of the 'Voices of Partition' project and performed in the plays.

All the necessary protocols of Covid-19 would be adopted at the premises. Hand sanitizers and face masks will be available, and social distancing will be practiced.

