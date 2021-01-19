Twelve bodies found dumped in eastern Mexico

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A dozen bodies bearing signs of torture were found dumped in an eastern region of Mexico wracked by gang-related violence, authorities said Monday.

An investigation was launched after residents found the corpses on Sunday night in El Amate in the state of Veracruz, the region's public security office said.

The circumstances and identities of the dead were not immediately clear.

But a National Guard source told AFP on condition of anonymity that they were believed to be suspected kidnappers who were killed by a local self-defense group.

Home to one of Mexico's largest ports, Veracruz state is the scene of bloody turf wars between rival drug cartels Jalisco New Generation and Los Zetas.

Around 300,000 people have been murdered since the government deployed the military to fight drug trafficking in 2006, according to the authorities, who say most of the killings are linked to gang violence.

In response, armed civilian vigilante groups have emerged in different parts of the country.