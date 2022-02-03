Twelve dead in Argentina after taking laced cocaine

Buenos Aires, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Twelve people died and another 50 were hospitalized in a northwestern suburb of Buenos Aires after consuming cocaine cut with a toxic substance, authorities said Wednesday.

About 10 people were arrested after police raided a house in the poor Tres de Febrero neighborhood where they believe the cocaine was sold.

Packets of cocaine similar to those described by the victims' families were seized.

Authorities said they do not yet know what the cocaine was mixed with, but warned those who have bought the drug over the last 24 hours to throw it away.

"A highly toxic substance being marketed as cocaine is circulating," said the public prosecutor's office from the San Martin district, urging people to "protect themselves and look after their health.

" Authorities issued an urgent warning after three separate hospitals reported several deaths and serious cases of poisoning.

Sergio Berni, the Buenos Aires province security chief, explained that "every dealer that buys cocaine cuts it. Some do it with non-toxic substances such as starch. Others put hallucinogens, and if there is no form of control, those things pass." He said that on this occasion, however, the drug was cut with a harmful substance as part of a "war between drug-traffickers." Early reports said victims suffered convulsions and sudden heart attacks.

Authorities suspect that the substance used to cut the cocaine contained a strong sedative.

Health authorities said at least four of the victims were men aged between 32 and 45.