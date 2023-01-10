Twelve dead in latest Peru clashes

(@FahadShabbir)

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 12 people died Monday in Peru as protesters trying to storm an airport clashed with security forces in the latest violent spasm of a month-old political crisis.

This new chapter of bloodshed took place in the southeastern city of Juliaca, in the Puno region, an official in the local ombudsman's office told AFP.

The protesters were demanding the departure of President Dina Boluarte, who took over after the ouster and arrest of then president Pedro Castillo on December 7.

Castillo's removal after he tried to dissolve congress and start ruling by decree -- he faced several corruption probes -- has triggered weeks of clashes nationwide in this country beset by years of political instability.

Protesters angry over the removal of the leftist Castillo want Boluarte to resign and new elections right away. They have already been moved up from 2026 to April of 2024.

The people killed Monday in Juliaca had gunshot wounds, an official at Calos Monge Hospital told a Peruvian tv channel.

The health ministry said 38 people were wounded in the clashes.