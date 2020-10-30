UrduPoint.com
Twelve Dead, Over 400 Injured In Turkey Quake: Disaster Agency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:10 PM

Twelve dead, over 400 injured in Turkey quake: disaster agency

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Twelve people were killed and 419 injured in Turkey on Friday when a powerful earthquake struck the country's west coast and parts of Greece, Turkey's disaster relief agency said.

In Greece, authorities reported the death of two people on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos, bringing the overall death toll to 14.

