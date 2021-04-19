UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twelve European Clubs Announce Launch Of Disputed Super League

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

Twelve European clubs announce launch of disputed Super League

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Twelve of Europe's most powerful clubs announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League on Monday in a potentially seismic shift in the way football is run.

Six Premier League teams -- Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham -- are involved, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The clubs were immediately accused of greed and cynicism and threatened with international exile.

Organisers said in a statement that three more founding members would be announced, with a further five places up for grabs through a qualifying system each year, with the inaugural edition to start as "soon as practicable".

The 15 founding members would be guaranteed qualification every season.

Each of the clubs will receive a one-off payment of 3.5 billion Euros ($4.19 billion).

The clubs said they would all "continue to compete in their respective national leagues, preserving the traditional domestic match Calendar which remains at the heart of the club game." But before the official announcement, European football's governing body UEFA and the three countries' football authorities said the clubs would be banned from their national leagues and the UEFA-run Champions League.

UEFA also warned that players from the participating clubs "could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams".

The Super League announcement appeared to be timed to pre-empt UEFA's own scheduled unveiling of reforms to the Champions League on Monday, with an expansion to 36 teams from 32 and two 'wildcard' slots expected to be among the plans. There would be a minimum of 10 games for each team.

UEFA and the three countries' football associations and domestic leagues described the breakaway as "cynical".

"We... will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever," read the statement.

FIFA expressed its "disapproval" at the plans and called on all parties "to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game." The Premier League, the richest in Europe, issued a furious statement.

"Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best," it said.

"We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream."Arsenal currently sit ninth in the Premier League, well off the pace in the race to qualify for Europe, while Liverpool and Chelsea are both also currently outside the Champions League spots.

Related Topics

Football Europe Threatened Liverpool Barcelona Manchester United May All From Best Top Race Real Madrid Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Juventus Tottenham AC Milan Inter Milan Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Ext ..

6 hours ago

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

7 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit ann ..

7 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

10 hours ago

53 food establishments in Dubai closed in Q1 for C ..

10 hours ago

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with T ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.