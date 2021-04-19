Twelve European clubs announce launch of disputed Super League

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Twelve of Europe's most powerful clubs announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League on Monday in a potentially seismic shift in the way football is run.

Six Premier League teams -- Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham -- are involved, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The clubs were immediately accused of greed and cynicism and threatened with international exile.

Organisers said in a statement that three more founding members would be announced, with a further five places up for grabs through a qualifying system each year, with the inaugural edition to start as "soon as practicable".

The 15 founding members would be guaranteed qualification every season.

Each of the clubs will receive a one-off payment of 3.5 billion Euros ($4.19 billion).

The clubs said they would all "continue to compete in their respective national leagues, preserving the traditional domestic match Calendar which remains at the heart of the club game." But before the official announcement, European football's governing body UEFA and the three countries' football authorities said the clubs would be banned from their national leagues and the UEFA-run Champions League.

UEFA also warned that players from the participating clubs "could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams".

The Super League announcement appeared to be timed to pre-empt UEFA's own scheduled unveiling of reforms to the Champions League on Monday, with an expansion to 36 teams from 32 and two 'wildcard' slots expected to be among the plans. There would be a minimum of 10 games for each team.

UEFA and the three countries' football associations and domestic leagues described the breakaway as "cynical".

"We... will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever," read the statement.

FIFA expressed its "disapproval" at the plans and called on all parties "to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game." The Premier League, the richest in Europe, issued a furious statement.

"Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best," it said.

"We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream."Arsenal currently sit ninth in the Premier League, well off the pace in the race to qualify for Europe, while Liverpool and Chelsea are both also currently outside the Champions League spots.