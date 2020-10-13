UrduPoint.com
Twelve Killed In Latest Attack In Western Ethiopia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Twelve people were killed this week in Ethiopia's western Benishangul-Gumuz region, a security official said, the latest in a series of clashes there that opposition politicians describe as ethnically motivated.

The killings in the region's Metekel zone began early Monday and were sparked by a "personal dispute" over a stolen firearm, Gashu Dugaz, head of the region's security bureau, told the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

But Dessalegn Chanie, an opposition politician in the neighbouring Amhara region, said the incident was a "gruesome" attack on members of the Amhara ethnic group, the country's second-largest.

