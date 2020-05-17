UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twenty Civilians Killed In Northeast DR Congo: Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 07:00 PM

Twenty civilians killed in northeast DR Congo: officials

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Women and children were among at least 20 civilians murdered in northeastern DR Congo's Ituri province overnight Saturday-Sunday, local officials told AFP.

"We have 20 people killed for now and 17 wounded, some of them admitted to hospital," Adel Alingi, a Djugu territory administrator, told AFP, adding that a notorious regional milita was suspected of carrying out the latest massacre in the Democratic Republic.

Another local official said there had been 22 killed.

Pilo Mulindro, a tribal chief, told AFP by telephone that "the victims are of all ages, children, youths, women and old men, killed by machete, by knife or by firearm".

Local authorities blamed the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (Codeco) for the massacre, one of dozens of armed groups spread across the conflict-wracked country.

Codeco is accused of the murder of hundreds of civilians this year alone.

Its members are mainly drawn from the Lendu ethnic group, who are predominantly farmers, and clash repeatedly with the Hema community of traders and herders in Ituri -- a region rich in gold and oil.

Related Topics

Murder Oil Congo Women Gold All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council reviews plans for restarting ..

46 minutes ago

Palestine announces seven new COVID-19 recoveries, ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

2 hours ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.