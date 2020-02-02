UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twenty Killed In Tanzanian Church Stampede: Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 12:40 PM

Twenty killed in Tanzanian church stampede: official

Nairobi, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :At least 20 people in Tanzania were trampled to death at an open-air evangelical Christian church service in the north of the country, officials said on Sunday.

"So far 20 people have died, but the death toll could increase as there were also wounded," Kippi Wariobia, district commissioner in the northern town of Moshi, told AFP. The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Related Topics

Accident Died Moshi Tanzania Sunday Church Christian

Recent Stories

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

26 minutes ago

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

26 minutes ago

UAE supports all efforts to ensure permanent, comp ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

MoHAP launches blockchain-based platform for stori ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP launches blockchain-based platform for stori ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.