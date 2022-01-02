UrduPoint.com

Twenty-two Injured In Southwest China Quake

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Twenty-two injured in southwest China quake

Beijing, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Twenty-two people were injured when a shallow earthquake hit southwestern China on Sunday afternoon and shook the popular tourist city of Lijiang, local authorities said.

The quake struck near the border between Yunnan and Sichuan provinces, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), which put the magnitude at 5.4 and depth at 38 kilometres (24 miles).

The Yunnan Seismological Bureau said 22 people had been injured in the quake, two severely, in Ninglang county.

The provincial seismological administration said there were no reports yet of damage to houses, but state news agency Xinhua said a 60-strong search and rescue team had been dispatched to the epicentre.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre later measured the magnitude at 5.

5 with a depth of 10 kilometres.

The epicentre was 115 kilometres away from Lijiang in Yunnan province, the USGS said.

China is regularly hit by earthquakes, especially in its mountainous western and southwestern regions.

In September three people were killed and dozens injured when a shallow quake hit Sichuan province, and tens of thousands of homes were damaged.

A 7.9-magnitude quake in Sichuan in 2008 left more than 80,000 people dead.

Among them were thousands of children, killed when poorly constructed school buildings collapsed, but the government failed to release an exact number of dead as the issue took on a political dimension.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Earthquake China Lijiang September Border Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

16 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

16 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.