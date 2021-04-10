UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twenty Years After Heading For NBA, Pau Gasol Dons Barcelona Shirt Again

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:00 AM

Twenty years after heading for NBA, Pau Gasol dons Barcelona shirt again

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Twenty years after leaving Barcelona for the riches of the NBA, 40-year-old Pau Gasol returned to the Spanish club on Friday, playing in a EuroLeague clash against Bayern Munich.

Gasol, who was an NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010, returned to Europe following two frustrating years in the United States where a serious left foot injury kept him sidelined at the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday, he ended the game with nine points and four rebounds as the German side ran out 82-72 winners.

"Pau is doing well, he increases in intensity with each workout, he likes it here and I think that now we are thinking about giving him a few minutes, but we do not yet know how much," Barca coach Sarunas Jasikevicius had said on Thursday.

Gasol started Friday's match alongside Greece's Nick Calathes, Leo Westermann of France and Spanish pair Sergi Martinez and Victor Claver.

Barcelona were already assured of first place in the table and guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals.

Related Topics

Europe France German Leo Los Angeles Barcelona Milwaukee United States Greece Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square i ..

9 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizab ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

9 hours ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

10 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.