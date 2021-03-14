UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twin Burkina Faso Attacks Kill Three

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 10:40 PM

Twin Burkina Faso attacks kill three

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Three people including one police officer were killed during two attacks in Burkina Faso, security sources said Sunday, the latest violence in its jihadist insurgency.

In one attack, two police officers were ambushed Saturday in the town of Batie in the southwest of the country while investigating reports of unidentified gunmen, a security source told AFP.

The same day near Kaya, the main town in the Centre-Nord region, gunmen attacked members of Volunteers for the Defence of the Nation (VDP), civilians who help the army in their battle against jihadists, said the same source.

Two VDP members were killed and a third wounded, a security source in the region told AFP.

The jihadist insurgency began in neighbouring Mali in 2012 and spread into its territory in 2015, killing more than 1,200 people and displacing roughly one million.

Last weekend, six people including civilians were killed when a military detachment was ambushed in northern Burkina Faso.

The poorly equipped and disorganised army is struggling, and the creation of the VDP was an attempt to bolster efforts against the insurgency.

Members receive 14 days training and are then sent out on patrols and surveillance missions, equipped with light arms.

More than 100 have been killed in combat since January 2020.

Over 1,000 troops from Chad -- pledged in a recent Sahel summit -- are expected to arrive in days to help strengthen security in what is known as the three-border zone, where the frontiers of Burkina, Mali and Niger converge.

Related Topics

Attack Army Police Kaya Mali Same Burkina Faso Chad Niger January Sunday 2015 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

1 hour ago

‘A Changing World’: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

2 hours ago

UAE youth’s dedication, loyalty, love for our co ..

2 hours ago

Vision of Mohamed bin Zayed enables ADNOC, many ot ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations un ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Iraq discuss advancing transport sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.