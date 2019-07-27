Twin quakes strike islands in northern Philippines

(@imziishan)

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Two earthquakes struck an island group in the far north of the Philippines early Saturday, with initial reports indicating damage and injuries.

Both tremors hit the province of Batanes, a group of sparsely populated islets north of the nation's largest Luzon island.

The quakes -- of magnitude 5.4 and 5.

9 -- struck within hours of each other, according to the US Geological Survey. No tsunami alerts were issued.

Images in Philippine media showed collapsed homes, cracked roads and a damaged church.

Early reports indicated people were injured in the quakes, although it was not immediately possible to confirm the accounts.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.