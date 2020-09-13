UrduPoint.com
Twins Reliever Romo Gets One-game MLB Ban After Scuffle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 08:40 AM

New York, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Sergio Romo was issued a one-game suspension Saturday by Major League Baseball for his role in sparking a benches-clearing incident in a game Friday against Cleveland.

MLB also issued fines of an undisclosed amount to Romo and Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor over the incident in Minnesota's 3-1 home triumph.

Romo retired Lindor on a flyout to end the top of the eighth inning, walking toward the dugout the moment the ball left the bat. Lindor and Romo began yelling and walking toward each other, the benches clearing for both clubs and the players needing to be separated before cooler heads finally prevailed and the contest resumed.

"This is a situation that has been brewing for a while," temporary Indians manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said. "Romo likes to dish it. Our guys dish it back... Little words there, but nothing to the end of it." Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the players need to settle the matter without involving the rest of the teams.

"I think it's basically to the point where it's just a couple of players who continually interact with each other when they probably shouldn't," Baldelli said. "And I think it would probably be better if they didn't.

"Some of it is subtle. Some of it is not so subtle. I think if we just all went out there and played the game and tried to ignore what was going on on the other side, we'd be in better shape."

