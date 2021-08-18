UrduPoint.com

Twitter Allows Some Users To Flag 'misleading' Content

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:20 AM

Twitter allows some users to flag 'misleading' content

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Twitter on Tuesday announced a new feature to allow users to flag content that could contain misinformation, a scourge that has only grown during the pandemic.

"We're testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them," the social network said from its safety and security account.

Starting Tuesday, a button would be visible to some users from the United States, South Korea and Australia to choose "it's misleading" after clicking "report tweet." Users can then be more specific, flagging the misleading tweet as potentially containing misinformation about "health," "politics" and "other." "We're assessing if this is an effective approach so we're starting small," the San Francisco-based company said.

"We may not take action on and cannot respond to each report in the experiment, but your input will help us identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work." Twitter, like Facebook and YouTube, regularly comes under fire from critics who say it does not do enough to fight the spread of misinformation.

But the platform does not have the resources of its Silicon Valley neighbors, and so often relies on experimental techniques that are less expensive than recruiting armies of moderators.

Such efforts have ramped up as Twitter toughened its misinformation rules during the Covid-19 pandemic and during the US presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

For example, Twitter began blocking users in March who have been warned five times about spreading false information about vaccines.

And the network began flagging tweets from Trump with a banner warning of their misleading content during his 2020 re-election campaign, before the then-president was finally banned from the website for posting incitements to violence and messages discrediting the election results.

Moderators are ultimately responsible for determining which content actually violates Twitter's terms of use, but the network has said it hopes to eventually use a system that relies on both human and automated analysis to detect suspicious posts.

Concern around Covid-19 vaccine misinformation has become so rampant that in July Biden said Facebook and other platforms were responsible for "killing" people in allowing false info around the shots to spread.

He walked back the remarks the clarify that the false information itself is what could harm or even kill those who believe it.

Related Topics

Election Fire Australia Facebook Twitter Company Trump San South Korea United States March May July 2020 YouTube From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th August 2021

11 minutes ago
 US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic ..

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic' Relationship - White House

8 hours ago
 US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards o ..

US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards on eBay

8 hours ago
 US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in ..

US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in Afghanistan - National Securi ..

8 hours ago
 EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recov ..

EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

8 hours ago
 South African socialite buys top club after on-pit ..

South African socialite buys top club after on-pitch, court failures

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.