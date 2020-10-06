UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Bans Trump Death Wishes, Sparks Debate

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

Twitter bans Trump death wishes, sparks debate

San Francisco, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Twitter is removing tweets hoping for the demise of US President Donald Trump -- a move which opened up the social platform to criticism that it should enforce the same policy for everyone.

San Francisco-based Twitter drew a line on caustic commentary after Trump's Covid-19 hospitalization Friday, telling users that expressing hope for the death of anyone violates policies against abusive behavior at the one-to-many messaging service.

"Tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against anyone are not allowed and will need to be removed," Twitter said in a post.

Attached was a link to a Twitter policy page that said it does not tolerate content that wishes, hopes, or expresses desire for someone to die or contract a fatal disease.

The post sparked a firestorm of responses from people contending that Twitter has not been consistent about enforcing those rules.

"So... you mean to tell us you could've done this the whole time?" Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said in a retweet of Twitter's message.

Conservative Republicans have relentless used social media to spew venom at Ocasio-Cortez, often referred to by her initials AOC.

Fellow Democratic lawmaker Rashida Tlaib chimed in with a similar comment, tweeting, "this is messed up. The death threats towards us should have been taking more seriously." Twitter responded with a pledge to be more even-handed.

"We hear the voices who feel that we're enforcing some policies inconsistently," Twitter said in response to fierce backlash.

"We agree we must do better, and we are working together inside to do so."Trump's hospitalization for treatment of Covid-19 has been a hot topic on Twitter, with users keen to point out his history of downplaying pandemic risks and safety precautions such as wearing masks.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Trump Alexandria Same New York Post From

Recent Stories

Purchasing Managers&#039; Index in UAE up to 11-mo ..

23 minutes ago

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

2 hours ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

2 hours ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

2 hours ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

2 hours ago

NCEMA adopts monitoring, inspection system to veri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.