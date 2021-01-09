UrduPoint.com
Twitter Blocks Trump Effort To Tweet Using @POTUS

San Francisco, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Twitter late Friday blocked an effort by US President Donald Trump to sidestep a freshly-enacted ban by tweeting from the official @POTUS account for the country's leader.

Shortly after Twitter permanently suspended the president's personal @realdonaldtrump account, he fired off tweets from the presidential account accusing the company of being in cahoots with the "Radical Left.

" The tweets were quickly deleted.

"Using another account to try to evade a suspension is against our rules," Twitter told AFP.

"We have taken steps to enforce this with regard to recent Tweets from the @POTUS account."

