UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Broadens Ban On 'dehumanizing' Comments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Twitter broadens ban on 'dehumanizing' comments

San Francisco, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :As coronavirus fears continued to mount on Thursday, Twitter expanded its ban on "dehumanizing language" to include disease.

A rule barring such hate speech targeting religious groups now applies to "language that dehumanizes on the basis of age, disability, or disease," the Twitter safety team said in an online post.

"Our Primary focus is on addressing the risks of offline harm, and research shows that dehumanizing language increases that risk," it said.

Twitter will delete tweets already posted that break the rules, relying on users to report offending comments.

Examples of rule-breaking tweets included posts that refer to people with a disease as "rats that contaminate everyone around them" or people with a particular disability as "subhuman."Twitter and other social networks have been struggling with removing hateful and abusive content while remaining open platforms.

The online services have also faced accusations that the curbs suppress some political views.

Related Topics

Twitter Post Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

7 hours ago

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

8 hours ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

9 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.