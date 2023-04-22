UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Twitter drops media tags in latest changes

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Twitter has dropped "state-affiliated" and "government-funded" labels from media accounts after widespread complaints, according to a review Friday of many high-profile pages.

As Elon Musk's platform rolls out a series of changes, it has also reportedly told businesses they must pay for blue verification ticks or "verified organization" checkmarks if they want to advertise on Twitter.

Advertisers spending at least $1,000 monthly will be spared from paying, according to a notice shared on Twitter, which is seeking to increase revenue.

Getting advertisers to pay subscriptions is part of a strategy "to elevate the quality of the content on Twitter and enhance your experience," read the message to advertisers.

Musk's long-promised move to strip free blue ticks from many Twitter users swung into action on Thursday.

Blue ticks were once a coveted symbol of authenticity, but can now be bought for $8 a month.

"(Musk) has absolutely made the blue tick a badge of shame," read a tweet from the account of @vanbadham. "I see anyone with one and my judgement is instant and damning."Musk's tumultuous ownership of Twitter has seen staffing slashed and advertisers fleeing the platform.

Users complain that hate speech and misinformation have proliferated, and accounts with extreme views are gaining traction due to less content moderation.

