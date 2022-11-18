UrduPoint.com

Twitter Exodus Begins After Musk 'hardcore' Ultimatum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Twitter exodus begins after Musk 'hardcore' ultimatum

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Employee departures multiplied at Twitter on Thursday after an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk, who demanded staff choose between being "extremely hardcore" and working long hours, or losing their jobs.

"I may be #exceptional, but gosh darn it, I'm just not #hardcore," tweeted one former employee, Andrea Horst, whose LinkedIn profile still reads "Supply Chain & Capacity Management (Survivor) @Twitter." She added the hashtag "#lovewhereyouworked," as did many other employees announcing their choice.

Musk, also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has come under fire for radical changes at the social media company, which he bought for $44 billion late last month.

He had already fired half of the company's 7,500 staff, scrapped a work-from-home policy and imposed long hours, all while his attempts to overhaul Twitter have faced chaos and delays.

His stumbling attempts to revamp user verification with a controversial subscription service have led to a slew of fake accounts and pranks, and prompted major advertisers to step away from the platform.

Much of the fevered talk driving engagement on Twitter late on Thursday was concerning the possibility of the site's imminent demise.

Musk noted the irony by posting the popular meme of an actor jokingly posing over a grave. Both the man and the tombstone were overlaid with Twitter's logo. The post was "liked" by more than 1 million users.

In a later tweet, sent during Friday's early hours on the West Coast, the billionaire said: "Record numbers of users are logging in to see if Twitter is dead, ironically making it more alive than ever!" The troubled social media network's management told employees Thursday that offices were temporarily closed and inaccessible, even with a badge, according to Zoe Schiffer, a journalist for the tech industry newsletter Platformer.

"Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," Musk wrote in the ultimatum, an internal memo sent Wednesday and seen by AFP.

"This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," he added.

Staff had been asked to follow a link to affirm their commitment to "the new Twitter" by 5:00 pm New York time (2200 GMT) on Thursday.

If they did not do so, they lost their jobs, receiving three months of severance pay -- an unusual method even in the United States, where labor laws are less protective for employees than in many other developed countries.

Twitter did not respond to AFP requests for comment on the new measure.

"No words just grateful to say I was able to get my dream job and do more than I ever thought possible. It's been a wild ride," Deanna Hines-Glasgow, who was a senior client account manager at Twitter, tweeted Thursday, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Esther Crawford, the platform's director of product development and one of the few managers who have not been fired, who have not resigned and who still publicly support the new leader, tweeted: "To all the Tweeps who decided to make today your last day: thanks for being incredible teammates through the ups and downs.

"I can't wait to see what you do next."

Related Topics

Dead Fire World Social Media Twitter Company Job Man Tombstone New York United States SITE Elon Musk SpaceX May Post All From Industry Tesla Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

'Pakistan keen to intensify its engagements with w ..

'Pakistan keen to intensify its engagements with world to safeguard its national ..

3 minutes ago
 NAB decides to investigate Imran Khan, others in T ..

NAB decides to investigate Imran Khan, others in Thoshakhana case

7 minutes ago
 Suniel Shetty regrets over frequent celebrity deat ..

Suniel Shetty regrets over frequent celebrity deaths in gym

20 minutes ago
 Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoa ..

Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar in "Rawalpindi Expre ..

31 minutes ago
 Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affe ..

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affected families: Shazia Marri.

52 minutes ago
 Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.