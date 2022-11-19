UrduPoint.com

Twitter Fate In Doubt As Employees Defy Musk Ultimatum

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Twitter fate in doubt as employees defy Musk ultimatum

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The future of Twitter seemed to hang in the balance Friday after its offices were locked down and key employees announced their departures in defiance of an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk.

Fears grew that a fresh exodus would threaten the very existence of one of the world's most influential internet platforms, which serves as a key communication tool for the world's media, politicians, companies and celebrities.

According to ex-employees and US media, hundreds of employees chose "no" to Musk's demand that they either be "extremely hardcore" or leave the company.

"So my friends are gone, the vision is murky, there is a storm coming and no financial upside. What would you do?" tweeted Peter Clowes, who refused Musk's final warning.

Musk, also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has come under fire for radical changes at the California-based firm, which he bought less than a month ago for $44 billion.

