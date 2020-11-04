(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Twitter on Wednesday flagged a tweet in which President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to steal the presidential election.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," Trump wrote on Twitter moments after Biden told supporters he expected to win.

Twitter labeled the Trump tweet, saying "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."