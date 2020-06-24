Twitter hides new Trump tweet targeting protestors, labels it 'abusive'

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Twitter on Tuesday enforced a rule against "abusive" content by labeling and hiding a tweet from US President Donald Trump threatening to use force against protestors in the US capital.

The move appeared to be the first using that standard by Twitter against the president.

The platform has previously labeled Trump's comments misleading and violating its standards on promoting violence.

"There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, D.C., as long as I'm your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!" Trump tweeted.

The action by Twitter requires users to click through to read the Trump tweet, with a tag on the message that it "violated the Twitter rules about abusive behavior" but that it would remain visible "in the public's interest."