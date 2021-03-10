UrduPoint.com
Twitter Marks Dutch Populist's Vaccine Tweet 'misleading'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

The Hague, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Twitter marked a Dutch populist politician's tweet about the coronavirus vaccine as misleading a week before elections, continuing efforts against misinformation that saw the social media giant ban Donald Trump.

Thierry Baudet, the leader of the anti-immigration, eurosceptic Forum for Democracy (FvD) party, tweeted on Sunday that he would refuse to be vaccinated and said the jabs caused side effects.

"To be clear: I will ABSOLUTELY NOT be 'vaccinated' against corona. The risk of that virus to me is completely 'negligible'," Baudet tweeted.

"The side effects are severe. And the long-term effect on the immune system is completely unknown." Twitter added a warning to the tweet on Monday with a blue exclamation mark saying: "This Tweet is misleading.

Find out why health officials consider Covid-19 vaccines safe for most people." It also blocked people from retweeting or replying to the message.

Dutch media said it was the first time Twitter had taken the step against a Dutch politician.

Twitter has significantly stepped up efforts against misinformation, notably marking several US election tweets by then-president Trump as misleading before banning him outright after rioters stormed the Capitol in January.

The Netherlands' general election on March 17 is set to be dominated by coronavirus, with the country still reeling from days of riots in January against a controversial nighttime curfew.

