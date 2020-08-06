Twitter moves to curb 'state-affiliated' media

San Francisco, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Twitter on Thursday unveiled new steps to curb the spread of content from "state-affiliated media" that seeks to advance a government's political agenda.

The US social platform said it would add new labels to these accounts and would "no longer amplify" their tweets through its recommendation systems, in the latest move to identify and limit the spread of government-led influence campaigns.

Twitter's announcement follows a similar action by Facebook earlier this year which labeled content from media which are editorially controlled by governments.

The Twitter move affects media "where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution," the company said in a statement.