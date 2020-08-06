UrduPoint.com
Twitter Moves To Reduce Reach Of 'state-affiliated' Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

San Francisco, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Twitter on Thursday unveiled new steps to curb the spread of content from "state-affiliated media" used to advance a government's political agenda -- a move affecting key outlets from Russia and China.

The US social platform said it would add new labels to these accounts and would "no longer amplify" their tweets through its recommendation systems, in the latest move to identify and limit the spread of government-led influence campaigns.

A Twitter spokesperson said outlets affected by the new policy include Russian-based Sputnik and RT and China's Xinhua, but did not provide a full list.

The Twitter move affects media "where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution," the company said in a statement.

"Unlike independent media, state-affiliated media frequently use their news coverage as a means to advance a political agenda. We believe that people have the right to know when a media account is affiliated directly or indirectly with a state actor."

