UrduPoint.com

Twitter Reports Mixed Q1 Results After Musk Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Twitter reports mixed Q1 results after Musk deal

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Twitter released mixed first-quarter results Thursday, with revenues missing estimates but active users rising, three days after agreeing to be acquired by Elon Musk.

The micro-blogging platform reported profits of $513.3 million, more than seven times the year-ago level following a one-time gain from a divestiture. Revenues rose 16 percent to $1.2 billion, a bit below the $1.22 billion expected by analysts.

Twitter's count of active users rose to 229 million, a bit above analyst expectations.

The results are expected to be among Twitter's final earnings reports following the Musk deal, which is anticipated to close in 2022. In the wake of the deal, Twitter canceled its quarterly earnings conference call with analysts.

On Monday, Tesla Chief Executive Musk announced an agreement to acquire Twitter for $44 billion at $54.20 per share in cash.

Twitter had initially resisted Musk's efforts, but abruptly shifted course after the brash entrepreneur lined up billions of Dollars in financing from large banks to supplement the contribution from his personal fortune.

On Thursday, Musk attacked Twitter legal counsel Vijaya Gadde, who has led efforts to battle bullying, drawing criticism from women's groups, Twitter's former CEO and others.

Shares of Twitter rose 0.9 percent to $49.10 in pre-market trading.

But that is below the price in the transaction and also under the $51.70 level Monday following the deal.

Related Topics

Twitter Price Elon Musk Women From Agreement Share Tesla Billion Million

Recent Stories

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

9 hours ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

9 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

9 hours ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

9 hours ago
 Cyprus Detects 2 Cases of New Unknown Hepatitis - ..

Cyprus Detects 2 Cases of New Unknown Hepatitis - Health Ministry

9 hours ago
 US Prepared to Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassad ..

US Prepared to Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassador to Russia

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.