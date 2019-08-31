UrduPoint.com
Twitter Says CEO Account Hacked After Series Of Erratic Tweets

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 01:42 AM

Twitter says CEO account hacked after series of erratic tweets

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Twitter said Friday the account of chief executive Jack Dorsey had been "compromised" after a series of erratic and offensive messages were posted.

The tweets containing racial slurs and suggestions about a bomb showed up around 2000 GMT on the @jack account of the founder of the short messaging service.

"We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Some of the tweets contained the hashtag #ChucklingSquad which was believed to indicate the identity of the hacker group.

The news comes with Dorsey and Twitter moving aggressively to clean up offensive and inappropriate content as part of a focus on "safety."

