UrduPoint.com

Twitter Says Layoffs To Begin Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Twitter says layoffs to begin Friday

San Francisco, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Twitter said it will start laying off employees on Friday, as the new billionaire owner Elon Musk moves quickly after his big takeover to make the messaging platform financially sound.

A company-wide email seen by AFP says Twitter employees will receive word via email at the start of business Friday, California time, as to what their fate is.

It does not give a number but the Washington Post and New York Times reported that about half of Twitter's 7,500 employees will be let go.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global work force," the email said.

Twitter employees have been bracing for this kind of bad news since Musk completed his mammoth $44 billion acquisition late last week and quickly set about dissolving its board and firing its chief executive and top managers.

A workplace and employee review and other projects ordered by Musk were reportedly so exhaustive and grueling that some engineers slept at Twitter headquarters over the weekend.

The email sent Thursday told workers to go home and not report for work on Friday.

"Our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended," the email said. Those on the way to the office should turn around and return home." The email acknowledged that Twitter is going through "an incredibly challenging experience." "We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward," it added.

Saddled with the purchase of Twitter, for which Musk has said he overpaid, the tycoon is looking for ways for Twitter to make money -- and fast.

His most recent idea was to charge $8 a month to anyone on Twitter who would receive a blue "verified" badge assuring the public that the account is authentic.

A news report this week said Musk wanted to charge $20 a month but faced a backlash, including from bestselling novelist Stephen King, who tweeted: "$20 a month to keep my blue check?" It was followed by an expletive.

Musk responded on Twitter, seemingly bargaining with King: "we need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?" Musk has said he wants to increase Twitter's revenue from $5 billion last year to more than $26 billion in 2028.

Top global companies, including General Mills and Volkswagen, suspended their advertising on Twitter on Thursday as pressure builds on Musk to turn his platform into a succesful business.

US auto giant General Motors last week was the first major advertiser to suspend advertising following the takeover.

Officials and civil rights groups have expressed worry that Musk will open the site to uncontrolled hate speech and misinformation as well as reinstate banned accounts, including that of former US president Donald Trump.

Advertisers are Twitter's main source of revenue and Musk has tried to calm the nerves by reassuring that the site would not become a "free-for-all hellscape

Related Topics

Firing Business Washington Twitter Company Trump New York SITE Elon Musk Money National University Post All From Top Volkswagen General Motors Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

8 hours ago
 Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in cit ..

Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

8 hours ago
 Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad po ..

Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad police

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firin ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firing incident

8 hours ago
 UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser expor ..

UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser exports

8 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against ..

Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against Imran Khan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.