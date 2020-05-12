UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Says Many Employees May Work Remotely 'forever'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Twitter says many employees may work remotely 'forever'

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Twitter said Tuesday it is unlikely to open its offices before September, and that many of its employees will be permitted to work from home permanently even after the end of the coronavirus lockdowns.

The San Francisco-based company said it was among the first to move to telework in March as a result of the health crisis and that it will continue that policy indefinitely as part of a move towards a "distributed workforce." "We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere," a Twitter spokesperson said.

"The past few months have proven we can make that work.

So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen." Twitter said any reopening of its offices will be "careful, intentional, office by office and gradual" when conditions permit.

"Opening offices will be our decision, when and if our employees come back, will be theirs," the spokesperson said.

"With very few exceptions, offices won't open before September. When we do decide to open offices, it also won't be a snap back to the way it was before."The news comes following word from Google and Facebook that they are likely to continue telework through the end of the year for most employees.

dho/rl

Related Topics

Google Facebook Twitter Company San March September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

37 minutes ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

37 minutes ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

52 minutes ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

1 hour ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

1 hour ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.