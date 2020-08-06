Twitter says Trump campaign posts blocked over virus claim

San Francisco, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Twitter on Wednesday said it temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's official campaign account due to a tweet containing misinformation about COVID-19.

At issue in the tweet fired off from the @TeamTrump account was a claim by Trump that children are "almost immune" to the deadly virus.

The tweet "is in violation of the Twitter rules on COVID-19 misinformation," a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based service told AFP.

"The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again."A video of Trump making the claim during a Fox news interview was earlier removed from Facebook in the first action aimed at the president's page by the leading social network.