UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Under Fire In UK Over Rapper's Anti-Semitic Posts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Twitter under fire in UK over rapper's anti-Semitic posts

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Twitter on Monday faced a temporary boycott by some critics in Britain and a backlash from the government over its handling of a series of anti-Semitic posts by a high-profile rapper.

The social media giant, along with photo sharing site Instagram, on Friday banned grime artist Wiley from their platforms for seven days after he posted messages described as "abhorrent" by interior minister Priti Patel.

But some see the punishments as too soft and that the US companies took too long to remove the messages, prompting politicians, celebrities and other high-profile figures to launch a 48-hour Twitter boycott from Monday.

Patel has written to the firms asking why some of Wiley's posts were visible for more than 12 hours before being removed, and the government has said it expects a full response.

"The message is clear: Twitter needs to do better on this," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told reporters on Monday.

"Social media companies need to go much further and faster in removing hateful content such as this." Police are now investigating the comments made on the Instagram and Twitter accounts of Wiley, who is considered a pioneer of the UK's popular grime music scene.

Britain's Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis on Monday accused the two platforms of lacking "responsible leadership" in their response to the posts.

"This cannot be allowed to stand. Your inaction amounts to complicity," he said in letters sent to the heads of both firms.

Lisa Nandy, the main opposition Labour Party's foreign affairs spokeswoman, businessman Alan Sugar and television presenter Rachel Riley were among those to join the two-day boycott of Twitter.

Johnson's spokesman said he would continue to use the site for "important public health messages".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Music Interior Minister Social Media Twitter United Kingdom SITE Media TV From Government Instagram Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

2 hours ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

2 hours ago

MECPO chief for improving night checking of meters ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Large Standby Team' of US Federal Offi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.