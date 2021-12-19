UrduPoint.com

Two Adults, Two Children Die In Australia Light Plane Crash

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 10:50 AM

Two adults, two children die in Australia light plane crash

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Two adults and two children died after a light plane crashed off the coast of the Australian city of Brisbane, police said Sunday.

Queensland state police said the four were killed when the small aircraft crashed in shallow waters near Redcliffe, a bayside suburb in the city's north, just after 9:00am local time.

The bodies of the 69-year-old pilot and three passengers -- an adult male and two children -- were later recovered by police divers. The passengers are yet to be identified.

Police inspector Craig White described it as a "tragic accident" in the lead-up to Christmas.

"This is the last thing that any family need to go through this time of the year," he said.

Local media images showed the four-seater plane upside down in the water.

Early reports indicated it crashed shortly after take-off, authorities said, but a full investigation had been ordered to determine the cause.

The Air Transport Safety Bureau said additional investigators would be sent from the national capital Canberra to assist in the probe.

Queensland police commissioner Katarina Carroll earlier told local media the initial response had encountered challenging conditions.

"The plane is in a very, very difficult situation, (a) difficult position in the wetland area," she said.

Authorities said it could take some time to retrieve the wreckage from the crash site.

Related Topics

Accident Police Water Christmas Died Canberra Brisbane Male Craig SITE Sunday Family Media From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.04 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.04 million

13 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Khartoum organises training course ..

UAE Embassy in Khartoum organises training course for women in tourism and hospi ..

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tenni ..

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tennis Championship with maiden tit ..

10 hours ago
 NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Ka ..

NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Karachi

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.