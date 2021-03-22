UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Americans Accused Of Aiding Ghosn Escape Indicted In Japan

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:10 AM

Two Americans accused of aiding Ghosn escape indicted in Japan

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo prosecutors on Monday indicted two Americans accused of helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jump bail and make his audacious escape from Japan in 2019.

In a statement, prosecutors said Michael Taylor and his son Peter were being indicted on a charge of enabling the escape which saw Ghosn stuffed into an equipment case and smuggled into a private jet to flee Japan.

Ghosn, who was out on bail awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges, arrived in Lebanon after transiting in Turkey.

The Taylors, along with a third man still at large, are believed to have masterminded the operation, which left Japanese authorities shocked and furious.

While Ghosn is now beyond the reach of Japanese justice in Lebanon, which does not have an extradition treaty with Tokyo, the Taylors were handed over to Japanese prosecutors in early March.

They were arrested in the US last year after Japan issued a warrant for them, and fought to block Tokyo's extradition request claiming they would face torture-like conditions in Japan.

But the US Supreme Court struck down their appeal in February.

The single charge they face carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Turkey Man Tokyo Japan Lebanon February March 2019 From Nissan

Recent Stories

IG Islamabad decides to activate Conciliatory Comm ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and international cycling fed ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Receives Phone Call from Sri ..

8 minutes ago

HBL creates history: becomes the first Pakistani b ..

14 minutes ago

UAE Press: The UAE&#039;s leading inoculation driv ..

51 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 March 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.