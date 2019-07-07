UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Americans, Spaniard Gored In Spain's Pamplona Bull Run

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 04:20 PM

Two Americans, Spaniard gored in Spain's Pamplona bull run

Madrid, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Two Americans and a Spaniard were hospitalised after being gored during northern Spain's Pamplona bull-running festivities, local authorities said on Sunday.

The bull runs are one of the most crowded events of the week-long San Fermin festival, which was immortalised in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises".

"The number of people being treated at the emergency ward of Navarra hospital complex has risen to five, three because of bull horns," the Navarra regional government said on Twitter.

Authorities said in a statement that those hurt included two US citizens, aged 23 and 46, and a Spaniard, who was injured in his left thigh.

Local media reported one of those gored was in serious condition.

The daily runs see hundreds of people dressed in white shirts and red scarfs, sprint with bulls through narrow streets to the city's bull ring, where the animals are killed by professional matadors in an afternoon bullfight.

The festival, which also involves religious processions, concerts and all-night drinking, attracts thousands of visitors from around the world.

Bull fights and bull runs are a traditional part of summer festivals across Spain.

Anyone over the age of 18 can participate in the Pamplona runs though authorities warn of the risks. Since 1911, 16 people have been killed in the event, the last one in 2009.

Related Topics

Injured World Twitter Pamplona San Spain Sunday Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

AED31 bln real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi fo ..

5 minutes ago

Smart Dubai upgrades ‘Dubai Now’ App to commem ..

5 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution announces free assisted fueling ..

50 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz’s presser reached drop scene before ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs explores more mutual trade with KSA

1 hour ago

Video scandal: Maryam Nawaz to face another case?

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.