Two Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases Found In Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases found in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Beijing Municipality reported two new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases from Wednesday to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the municipal center for disease control and prevention, told a press briefing Thursday.

One of the cases is a 34-year-old man who lives in Shunyi District. He received a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning before flying to east China's Ningbo city on a business trip on the same day.

The result turned out to be positive on Wednesday.

He was immediately isolated for observation at a designated medical institution in Ningbo.

The other case is a male restaurant cold-chain staffer who lives in Xicheng District. He tested positive for the novel corona-virus on Wednesday and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic carrier on Thursday. He is now receiving treatment at Beijing Ditan Hospital.

A total of 504 close contacts of the two have been traced and nucleic acid tests and disinfection of possibly contaminated areas are under way.

