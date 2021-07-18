UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Athletes In Tokyo Olympic Village Test Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Two athletes in Tokyo Olympic village test positive for COVID-19

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:Tokyo Olympic organizers confirmed on Sunday that two athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Olympic village and are now isolated in their rooms.

This came after a non-athlete in the village tested positive for coronavirus earlier on Saturday, and these two confirmed cases are the first among competitors.

At a press conference, Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya said the two athletes are from same country and same sport, and they were isolated as soon as they returned positive tests. No Names or other information were provided.

Late on Saturday, Ryu Seung-min, president of the South Korean table tennis association and a former Olympic champion, tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival at Narita International Airport, according to his social media post.

At the press conference, organizers also detailed countermeasures against COVID-19 and Japan's brutal summer heat, saying that hand sanitizer, alcohol disinfectant sheets and medicated hand soap would be distributed.

Athletes are also asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks, and are offered lounges with air conditioning, water and ice baths. Organizers also provided additional countermeasures for specific sports, such as a water supply for cycling road events and a horse cooling station for equestrian events. Volunteers are to be supplied with salt tablets and cooling items.

Related Topics

Tennis Sports Water Social Media Cycling Road Tokyo Same Japan North Korea Sunday 2020 Olympics Post From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shakhbout Al Nahyan meets Tanzanian President

35 seconds ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Belgium ov ..

31 minutes ago

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre ..

2 hours ago

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 18, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Covid-19 vigilance remains top priority

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.