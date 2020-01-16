UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Attacks Kill 14 In Eastern DR Congo

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Two attacks kill 14 in eastern DR Congo

Bunia, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Two attacks in the strife-torn east of the Democratic Republic of Congo left 14 people dead including a government official and his family who were hacked to death, local sources said Wednesday.

Assailants thought to belong to the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) killed the official, his wife and five children in the town of Bukoma in North Kivu province on Tuesday, resident Eugene Rwanze told AFP.

They went on to kill a neighbour, Rwanze added.

Local official Modeste Kabori confirmed the attack, saying FDLR militants were "sowing terror" in the area.

The rebel group operates freely in the North Kivu and South Kivu provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo -- where other militias and rebel groups also abound.

Further north, five police officers and a civilian were killed in an attack on a police station in northeastern Ituri province.

"Armed men attacked the Irumu police station firing rounds in all directions," local civil society head Guly Gotabo told AFP.

An administrative official, Josue Kandole, said the assailants raided the police station and seized two weapons, killing five police officers and a civilian.

The regional army spokesman confirmed the attack.

The Congolese army announced the killing of FDLR chief Sylvestre Mudacumura in September.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Attack Militants Army Police Police Station Civil Society Wife Eugene Rwanda Congo September Family All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

31 minutes ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

2 hours ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

1 hour ago

Minister directs new research projects on South Pu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.