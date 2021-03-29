Two Australian Cabinet Ministers Demoted After Dual Rape Scandals
Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:30 AM
Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Two Australian ministers were demoted from top cabinet posts Monday as the ruling conservative party tried to draw a line under dual rape scandals that have convulsed national politics.
Linda Reynolds was removed as defence minister and Christian Porter as attorney-general, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison bowed to weeks of mounting public pressure.