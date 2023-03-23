UrduPoint.com

Two Australians Charged Over Alleged 2.4-mln-USD Fraud

Published March 23, 2023

Two Australians charged over alleged 2.4-mln-USD fraud

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The police force in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has charged a man and a woman with 84 offenses after the pair allegedly defrauded several clients of 3.5 million Australian Dollars (about 2.4 million U.S. dollars).

According to a statement released on Thursday, an investigation was launched in February 2020 over alleged fraudulent practices by two accountants, who administered self-managed super funds for numerous clients.

"These organized syndicates use their skills and business practices to generate further wealth for themselves and other criminal associates. They don't consider the consequences for those on the other side - the innocent victims investing their life savings," said NSW Police Force Detective Superintendent Gordon Arbinja.

Following three-odd years of inquiries, a 44-year-old man was arrested at approximately 8:00 a.

m. local time Wednesday in his home. He was taken to a police station where a short time later, a 38-year-old woman was also arrested.

The Sydney-based accountants were charged with 43 and 41 charges respectively, relating to dishonestly obtaining financial advantage, possessing false documents to obtain financial advantage and obtaining money by deception.

NSW Police Force will allege in court that the pair defrauded more than 20 people approximately (about 2.4 million U.S. dollars) between 2007 and 2020.

Funds were transferred between more than 60 accounts opened by the pair, the police said, urging the public to exercise caution when establishing self-managed super funds.

The man and woman were denied bail and are set to appear at a local court on Thursday.

