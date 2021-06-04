UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Azerbaijani Journalists Killed In Landmine Blast Near Karabakh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Two Azerbaijani journalists killed in landmine blast near Karabakh

Baku, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Two Azerbaijani journalists working for state media died Friday in a landmine explosion in the Kalbajar district recently recaptured from Armenian separatists after last year's war over Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Cameraman from the Azerbaijani Televison station (AzTV), Siraj Abyshev, and an employee of AzerTag, Magerram Ibragimov, died while fulfilling their professional duties in the Kalbajar district. They were blown up by a landmine," the tv station's chairman, Rovshan Mamedov, wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Facebook Died Media TV From Employment

Recent Stories

Rehman Malik, Gillani discuss current political si ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 lockdown in Laos extended till June 19

4 minutes ago

Footwear exports dip one percent in 10 months

9 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases top 106,000

9 minutes ago

Belarus Ready to Receive European Delegation at NP ..

9 minutes ago

Two Arrested in Hong Kong for Promoting Banned Tia ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.