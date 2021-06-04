Two Azerbaijani journalists killed in landmine blast near Karabakh

Baku, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Two Azerbaijani journalists working for state media died Friday in a landmine explosion in the Kalbajar district recently recaptured from Armenian separatists after last year's war over Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Cameraman from the Azerbaijani Televison station (AzTV), Siraj Abyshev, and an employee of AzerTag, Magerram Ibragimov, died while fulfilling their professional duties in the Kalbajar district. They were blown up by a landmine," the tv station's chairman, Rovshan Mamedov, wrote on Facebook.