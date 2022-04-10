UrduPoint.com

Two Bodies Discovered In Manhole Outside Kyiv: AFP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Two bodies discovered in manhole outside Kyiv: AFP

Buzova, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :At least two bodies were discovered Sunday in a manhole at a petrol station west of Kyiv, an AFP reporter saw.

The bodies appeared to be clad in a mix of civilian and military clothing.

AFP saw police and soldiers at the petrol station, located on a highway near the village of Buzova, using a tanker to suck water out from the manhole.

There appeared to be two bodies inside, one under a sleeping mat.

Ukraine says it has discovered a trail of civilian bodies in towns outside Kyiv from where the Russian army retreated, accusing Moscow of war crimes.

A distraught woman appeared at the manhole and peered inside, before breaking down and clawing the earth.

"My son, my son," she wailed, recognising the body from the distinctive footwear.

Police are awaiting demining teams before recovering the bodies.

The improvised grave is at the back of a destroyed motorway petrol station.

Tank marks are visible on the road and there are two destroyed tanks near the station.

Police were unfurling crime scene tape around the scene.

jts-oc/ach

Related Topics

Petrol Army Police Moscow Water Russia Motorway Road Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

7 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

15 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

16 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

16 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.