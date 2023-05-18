Two bodies found in Chinese fishing vessel crew search

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Two bodies were found Thursday in the search for 39 crew members missing after a Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the Indian Ocean, Beijing's state media reported.

The ongoing search operation following the capsizing of the Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 "found and salvaged the remains of two victims", Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese vessel overturned in the early hours of Tuesday, carrying 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos.

No details were given on the nationalities of the two bodies found on Thursday.

The boat capsized within Australia's vast search-and-rescue region, Beijing's ambassador to Canberra said Thursday, noting it was 5,000 kilometres (3,100 miles) to the west of Perth, the state capital of Western Australia.

Countries are responsible for ensuring search and rescue in determined areas of the world's oceans under an international maritime convention.

Australia has sent three aeroplanes and four ships to help in the international search-and-rescue efforts, ambassador Xiao Qian said earlier, urging Canberra to send more aircraft, ships and personnel to find the vessel.

He also requested that the Australian government coordinate with other nations closer to the capsized ship.