UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bodies Recovered After Nicaragua Mine Collapse: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 02:10 AM

Two bodies recovered after Nicaragua mine collapse: official

Managua, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Rescue workers on Saturday said they had recovered the bodies of two men trapped in the collapse in southern Nicaragua of an unlicensed gold mine.

The accident occurred in the La Esperanza region, more than 200 kilometers (120 miles) southeast of the capital Managua.

The two victims, identified as Israel Sequeira and Santos Herrera, were from the Rio San Juan department, local government official Johnny Gutierrez told official website 19 Digital.

He said rescue work, involving police, firefighters and army troops, would wind up no later than Sunday. Gutierrez did not speculate on the fate of other miners caught in the collapse.

Local media said anywhere from seven to 18 miners were trapped when the rain-soaked hillside collapsed.

Amaru Ruiz, director of the nonprofit Fundacion del Rio, told AFP that the hillside was honeycombed by mining tunnels dug over the years on private property.

An estimated 3,000 people work in Nicaragua's unlicensed mines.

Months of rain -- including the devastating passage last month of hurricanes Eta and Iota -- had saturated and weakened the clayey land, Ruiz added.

Landslides last month in northern Nicaragua claimed at least seven lives.

Related Topics

Accident Army Police Israel San Juan Santos La Esperanza Managua Sunday Gold Media From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

2 hours ago

UN chief welcomes Kuwait's efforts in building bri ..

1 hour ago

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-B ..

2 hours ago

English Championship game overshadowed by booing a ..

3 hours ago

MotoGP ace Marquez to stay in hospital after third ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.