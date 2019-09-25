UrduPoint.com
Two Charged Over Ozil, Kolasinac Attempted Robbery - Reports

Wed 25th September 2019

London, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Two men have been charged following the attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac, according to British media reports on Tuesday.

Germany midfielder Ozil and Bosnia defender Kolasinac were targeted by knife-wielding men riding mopeds who tried to car-jack them in north London on July 25.

Kolasinac was seen chasing attackers away from the car that he and Ozil had been driving in before they eventually found safety at a local restaurant.

The two players have only recently returned to playing for the Premier League side after missing several matches following concerns about their security at the start of the season.

Reports in the UK said that Ashley Smith, 30, of Cardinals Way in north London, has been charged with attempted robbery and threatening a person with an offensive weapon on September 5.

Jordan Northover, 26, of West Yorkshire, faces the same two charges.

Smith, who also faces a charge of possession of cannabis, was remanded in custody and will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London on Thursday.

