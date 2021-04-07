UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Chinese Mine Workers Kidnapped In Southwest Nigeria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Two Chinese mine workers kidnapped in southwest Nigeria

Lagos, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Gunmen have kidnapped two Chinese workers from a gold-mining site in southwest Nigeria and shot their security guards, police said Wednesday, in the latest such incident in the area.

Kidnapping for ransom used to be common in Nigeria's oil-producing south but has lately spread to other parts of the country.

The victims are usually released after a ransom is paid although police rarely confirm if money changes hands.

The latest abduction occurred on Monday at Okepa/Itikan village in Osun state, police spokeswoman Yemisi Opalola said in a statement.

She said "a gang of criminals, at about 4 pm., attacked and abducted two Chinese nationals." "The two men, namely; Zhao Jian, 33, and Wen, 50, were working at a mining site," she said.

The gunmen shot and wounded two private guards attached to the foreigners, and they had been hospitalised, the spokeswoman said.

"The police are on the trail of the perpetrators of the crime."Chinese firms are working in Nigeria on multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects that include mining, railways, airports and roads.

Their workers have been repeatedly targeted by kidnap gangs.

Related Topics

Police China Jian Nigeria SITE Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen asks why a friend is being pushed ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE role model in peaceful use of nucle ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 April 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

11 hours ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.